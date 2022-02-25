Email letters@comoxvalleyrecord.com

LETTER: Taxes won’t rise as much as property assessments

With the significant jump in property assessments recently it’s no wonder many are wondering about how this could impact their annual property taxes. It’s a common misconception that if your BC Assessment notice states your home’s property assessment has gone up 20 per cent, your property taxes will go up 20 per cent. We hope the information below will help clarify this misconception and explain how property assessments and property tax rates are related.

Municipal budgets are developed each year based on the cost of delivering services to residents and saving for the future. We go through an extensive budgeting process to determine the amount of property tax funding required to balance the budget. Tax rates (mill rates) are then calculated to collect only the property tax funding needed.

The amount of property tax owed is only influenced by property assessments by how the assessed value relates to other assessed values. For example, properties on the higher end of assessments will pay more in taxes than properties on the lower end.

Local municipalities are not in the business of making money or earning a profit, but collecting only enough property taxes to balance their budget. Preliminary information suggests that most of the South Island municipalities will see a tax increase of from 3.5 to six per cent on an average residential property.

There is more information available on the BC Assessment website to help explain this common myth or contact your local municipal tax department for more information.

Mayor Ryan Windsor, District of Central Saanich

Mayor Geoff Orr, District of North Saanich

Mayor Cliff McNeil-Smith, Town of Sidney

Previous story
LETTER: Prince Andrew is history that’s best forgotten

Just Posted

sig
A portion of Charters Road in Sooke closed for three weeks

Two former The Agency real estate agents are suing the company for defamation and breach of contract. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff)
Victoria real estate agents accused of sexual assault suing former employer for defamation

Victoria is moving towards banning the sale of dogs, cats and rabbit from stores in an effort to limit impulse buying. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
Victoria looks to ban sale of dogs, cats, rabbits in stores

Mount Douglas Secondary is hosting its 71st senior boy’s basketball tournament as athletes excitedly return to the courts. (Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff)
Saanich’s Mount Douglas Secondary hosts 71st senior boys basketball tournament