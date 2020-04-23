LETTER: Techincal support team helping through crisis

We recognize the exceptional work of medical frontline personnel in caring for us all during this difficult time. We have also come to realize the technical expertise that is essential to support work at home arrangements for many of us.

The staff at Indigenous Perspectives Society (IPS) wish to acknowledge and give a grateful shout out to our online technical support service team at Tecnet Victoria. We have needed the Tecnet team more than ever in recent times of increased online and remote operations. It’s a great reassurance for our team at IPS to know Tecnet is there for us to help keep us going. Thanks so much.

Rachelle Dallaire

Victoria

