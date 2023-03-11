LETTER: Temporary bike lanes invite disaster

I worked for UVic for 14 years and commuted by bicycle up and down Foul Bay from Oak Bay. I was hit by cars several times over that period and each time the driver said they did not know it was a bike lane.

Bicycling at night on Foul Bay was very scary indeed and I tried to avoid it whenever possible in the winter months. Why have a bike lane if it is not enforced, invisible and is only temporary?

Everywhere else in other municipalities bicycle lanes are permanent while Oak Bay has one commuter lane that is only open for use during the day. That does not make sense.

Make the bike lanes permanent and that will make them more visible and safer.

Lynne Milnes

Oak Bay