Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.

LETTER: Temporary bike lanes invite disaster

I worked for UVic for 14 years and commuted by bicycle up and down Foul Bay from Oak Bay. I was hit by cars several times over that period and each time the driver said they did not know it was a bike lane.

Bicycling at night on Foul Bay was very scary indeed and I tried to avoid it whenever possible in the winter months. Why have a bike lane if it is not enforced, invisible and is only temporary?

Everywhere else in other municipalities bicycle lanes are permanent while Oak Bay has one commuter lane that is only open for use during the day. That does not make sense.

Make the bike lanes permanent and that will make them more visible and safer.

Lynne Milnes

Oak Bay

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
LETTER: Sidney pedalling a disruption to neighbourhood

Just Posted

Albert Middleton turned 108 March 11th, celebrating with cake champagne and his kids. (Courtesy of Broadmead Care)
Canada’s oldest living veteran of the Second World War turns 108 in Saanich

Niki Ottosen holds her receipt after paying $25 for the City’s filing fees. (Hollie Ferguson/News Staff)
Activists rally at City Hall after case against the City of Victoria was dismissed

A tasting menu dish from the Ugly Duckling in Victoria. (Ugly Ducking/Instagram)
‘Whimsical’ new Victoria restaurant offers bold tasting menu inspired by Chinatown

(Courtesy BC SPCA)
Ask about rooster return policy when getting chicks for the yard: BC SPCA

Pop-up banner image