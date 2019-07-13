LETTER: Thank you to all who made Canada Day a success

Wasn’t that a party?

READ ALSO: Packed Canada Day in Sidney sees parade, dog show and a helicopter rescue

Let’s give everyone that was involved with the events that helped to celebrate Canada Day a big, big thank you.

It is a combination of many folks that contribute to making the Town of Sidney so proud. Accolades to the Peninsula Celebrations Society who organize the parade and family fun fair, the Sidney Business Improvement Area (BIA) with their street market, the Town’s fireworks display, the Fire Department’s open house and the many many organizations who also volunteer their time to make the weekend so successful.

READ ALSO: Canadian pride hits Sidney waterfront at Dinner en Rouge

A special thanks to the financial support that these organizations receive from sponsors. Events like this would not be possible without their contributions.

And what would we do without the Public Works Department? They provide safety to the parade, pick up all the garbage and keep our streets and parks looking beautiful. To all the volunteers, give yourself a pat on the back.

Joan Beattie

Sidney

Previous story
LETTER: Taxpayers shouldn’t subsidize private developers
Next story
B.C. VIEWS: Will the NDP lose money selling marijuana?

Just Posted

West Shore RCMP look to identify man after sexual assault report on Galloping Goose in Langford

16-year-old female reported the assault on July 9

Victoria airport gates evacuated after screening alarm set off

Spray-can of sunscreen determined to be the culprit

Original flamenco show forged by artists in Spain and France

Hermann’s Jazz Club presents Fin de Fiesta Flamenco’s new work, Sempiterno

‘Rude poems are so much funnier with an accent,’ says poet

Spoken word poets visiting Hillside Coffee on July 19

Oak Bay woman faces second battle with cancer

As a youth, Molly Sullivan couldn’t afford a wig – now she’s making them

VIDEO: Hurricane Barry slogs toward shore; storm surge feared

More than 70,000 customers were without power Saturday morning

B.C. woman jailed for child pornography after sharing photos of grandchildren online

Grandma sentenced to 14 months behind bars for concerning and explicit online chats with stranger

B.C. VIEWS: Will the NDP lose money selling marijuana?

Government monopoly sounds great, if you work there

Canada to compensate 718 gay-purge victims in class-action settlement

The settlement was a cornerstone of a sweeping federal apology delivered in November 2017

Former polygamous leader to be sentenced next week in B.C. child bride case

James Oler to return to Cranbrook Supreme Court on Monday; crown to present sentencing options

Western Forest Products strike on Vancouver Island set to enter third week

Union says company doesn’t agree to mediator Vince Ready, Western says it isn’t the case

By the numbers: New law centre serving B.C. region with highest rates of kids in care

Newly-opened Parents Legal Centre to serve Comox Valley, Campbell River and Port Hardy

North Island saw five overdose deaths in two months, according to BC Coroner

Area has third highest rate, with 15 fatal illicit drug fatalities by May 31

Report highlights a growing and vibrant downtown

Jeff Bray Downtown Victoria Business Association For the past few years, there… Continue reading

Most Read