This map from the Capital Regional District shows portions of the route for a pipeline that will carry residuals sewage to Saanich from the future waste water treatment plant at McLoughlin Point in Esquimalt for treatment at a yet-to-be constructed facility at Hartland Landfill. Crews are currently digging holes to test the ground prior to construction of the pipeline.

LETTER: The sewage spiral continues in Greater Victoria

My left brain has been trying to digest the news and comments on the latest sewage decision. I feel for Richard Atwell who has worked hard to try to “fix” the sewage project from the inside. And I agree all the way with James D. Anderson’s Jan. 17 editorial.

Vic Derman always expressed concern that the sewage project was going the wrong way. He would be especially disturbed to see that the same old directors continue to be determined to “get it done”, using the most convoluted design and the lowest level of treatment that our money can buy.

If we must build this unnecessary project, then at least we should maximize the opportunities for innovation. Instead, the folly around the sewage table continues. As a result, the taxpayers in greater Victoria will be mortgaged for generations; notonly for a process that is unlikely to make any measurable difference in the waters of the Salish Sea.

That nail has already been driven. The latest decision ensures that the destiny of sludge remains unknown and will likely result in more environmental harm.

We need to flush these irresponsible politicians in the next municipal election. Refer to Mr. Anderson’s editorial if you want to know who they are. If we, the public, want better decision making, it’s our responsibility to know who’s who on the next ballot.

David Ferguson

Saanich

