LETTER: Tillicum bike lanes complicate commute

Vernon Lord hits the nail on the head with his comments about the badly designed Tillicum bike lanes.

The design of the roadway feature (bug?) is indeed brutal, even counterproductive, since it ramps up the degree of difficulty on a busy commuter route by reducing the room for the high traffic volume.

Worst of all, of course, is that bike traffic on the lane is almost nonexistent, because Tillicum is not a natural cycling route from anywhere to anywhere. I know this because I am a frequent cyclist who lives in the area. Don’t believe me? Check it out for yourself. You don’t need a calculator to count the number of bikes passing in lonely serenity past the crush of drivers spewing CO2 fumes from their backed-up, idling vehicles.

Lord also gets the reason for the problem right — the eagerness for the woke members on Saanich council to implement their ideology in opposition to common sense. Wasting money to create a problem where none existed is a virus that is spreading like COVID through the municipalities of our blessed isle.

Michel Murray

Saanich

Pop-up banner image