LETTER: Time for a genuine community-developer consultation

We are a group of Oak Bay residents; nearly all of us live close to 2326 Oak Bay Ave. We attended the developer’s presentation of the third Quest proposal for this site on Feb. 26.

We were very disappointed that this new proposal is essentially no different than the second proposal. This latest proposal for the small 10,587 square foot lot again has 14 units and again digs and blasts 12 feet down from almost lot line to lot line.

Two changes are envisioned. First, the elimination of four parking spots in the root system area of the Garry oak tree plus removing a main branch of the tree that is on the 2326 lot. According to the proponent’s arbourist, this means the Garry oak “can potentially be saved.” Second, removal of the rooftop amenities. However, this modification does not change the roof line which is six feet higher than the building on one side and 15 feet higher than the building on the other side. It is also worth noting that the proposal does not meet the objectives of the Official Community Plan.

Numerous suggestions were raised by the audience, many based on the fact that the proposed building is simply too big for the lot. Among the suggestions were putting in townhouses instead, or a much reduced condo building with about two-thirds of the present number of units.

The second proposal (2016-2017), which as noted above is essentially the same as the present proposal, was overwhelmingly rejected by the community and Oak Bay Council (5-0 against).

Would Large and Co. be interested in a jointly organized genuine community-developer consultation process that might provide for a win-win use of 2326 Oak Bay Avenue?

John Tiffany

Concerned Neighbours of Oak Bay

