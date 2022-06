Even more unpleasant and more dangerous to our health than gas-powered gardening tools are the air pollutants from burning wood which are known to cause and aggravate heart and lung disease.

This is particularly concerning now that we have a lack of doctors so this adds to the urgency of banning wood-burning immediately. Natural gas burns cleanly and B.C. has lots of it. Gas fireplaces look like the real thing, provide instant heat and can be turned on and off instantly.

Ray Lewans

Oak Bay