Letter: Town crier shouldn’t shout for one candidate

Send letters to editor@peninsulanewsreview.com

Re: Advertisement to re-elect Steve Price for mayor by crier Kenny Podmore (Peninsula News Review Sept. 14)

The institution of the Town Crier is an ancient, noble art that comes with a strict Code of Ethics. It says that the Town Crier shall be an ambassador for the town, will conduct themselves in an honourable and appropriate manner, and maintain the highest ethical standard. Most emphatically “The Town Crier shall be non-partisan.” Clearly, Podmore has violated this code of ethics.

J.K. Finley

Sidney

Previous story
B.C. VIEWS: ’Not photo radar’ coming soon to high-crash areas

Just Posted

Saanich Monday to debate ban of single-use plastic bags

Monday’s discussion will take place during the first full council meeting in nearly a month

Three arrested after late night assault in downtown Victoria

VicPD investigation continues into weekend incident

Frankenstein in Fernwood: Theatre Inconnu mounts gothic horror story

Director Ian Case adding another Halloween thriller to his resume

Residents near new Saanich homeless camp indifferent, sympathetic to new neighbours

The new camp appeared Sept. 14 after Saanich Police shut down Camp Namegans following a court ruling

VIDEO: Surveillance camera catches Sooke Rd crash

New details emerge into crash that sent three people to hospital

‘Fire tornado’ erupts as firefighters battle interior B.C. wildfire

Firefighters near Vanderhoof were taken by surprise

B.C. tent city ‘devastated’ after flash flood

Maple Ridge mayor says that residents shouldn’t have to return to their flooded tents

Filipino-Canadians concerned about family after typhoon hits Philippines

Typhoon Mangkhut has killed 66 people in the Philippines and four in China

Ottawa looks at having retired judge help guide renewed pipeline review process

The feds would only says that ‘multiple options were on the table’

Canada bans use of trans fats in food products

Trans fats are know to cause heart disease

Yukon suspect in B.C. mail bombing makes court appearance

Whitehorse man Leon Nepper faces charges related to a mail bomb sent to a Port Alice home Sept. 11

Nearly 80% of British Columbians support a ban on handguns in cities

86% support a ban on military-style assault weapons

No hike in natural-gas rates through end of year

Over three million British Columbians use natural gas every day.

B.C. aims to implement provincial pain strategy: patients’ advocate

The Health Ministry says it is continuing to consult with stakeholders

Most Read