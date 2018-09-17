Letter: Town crier shouldn’t shout for one candidate

Re: Advertisement to re-elect Steve Price for mayor by crier Kenny Podmore (Peninsula News Review Sept. 14)

The institution of the Town Crier is an ancient, noble art that comes with a strict Code of Ethics. It says that the Town Crier shall be an ambassador for the town, will conduct themselves in an honourable and appropriate manner, and maintain the highest ethical standard. Most emphatically “The Town Crier shall be non-partisan.” Clearly, Podmore has violated this code of ethics.

J.K. Finley

Sidney