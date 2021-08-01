Email letters@comoxvalleyrecord.com

LETTER: Traffic light on Cadboro Bay Road out of sync

The traffic light on Cadboro Bay Road at Florence goes red too frequently. As an example, the lights at Foul Bay Road going towards the high school change to green, and right after the light at Florence goes red. One cannot make it through the light at Florence.

On Cadboro Bay Road at Florence, because of the short duration of the green, traffic at morning rush hours is often backed up past the high school. In the opposite direction, there is a left turn lane for traffic turning onto Florence but it is seldom used. Furthermore, there are two through lanes on Cadboro Bay Road for traffic going north.

There is just one lane on Cadboro Bay at Florence going to downtown and many more vehicles wanting to turn left onto Bee Street for the rec centre or Shannon Oaks. This delays traffic and many drivers will simply pull into the bike lane.

The lane markings and light sequencing should be adjusted accordingly to help the traffic flow smoothly and create less pollution from vehicles idling at lights.

William Jesse

Oak Bay

Previous story
LETTER: Article on Saanich Police not taking sexual assault seriously brings back bad memories

Just Posted

Muralist Lydia Beauregard poses with her work. The Esquimalt Community Arts Hub hopes to unite the township’s community via the festival. (Courtesy of Laura-Beth Keane/Esquimalt Community Arts Hub)
Mural festival to take over Esquimalt buildings

The patios in the 1300-block of Gladstone Avenue serve as a pilot program as Victoria explores permanently allowing street and sidewalk dining spaces. (Courtesy Build Back Victoria)
Build Back Victoria programs add vibrancy to the city

Customers fill their carts at The Root Cellar store on McKenzie Avenue. Daisy and Adam Orser opened the location 13 years ago and are working on transforming the former Oxford Foods in Cook Street Village into theiir second store. (Emma Rossum Photography)
Second Root Cellar store to open in Victoria as early as late fall

Saanich Fire Department worked hard to pull a horse from drowning in a mud bog on July 31 in Saanich. (Photo and video courtesy of Saanich Fire Department)
Saanich firefighters rescue horse stuck in a bog near Viaduct Avenue