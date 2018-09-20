LETTER: Transit can help ease Victoria’s housing crunch

Send your letters to editor@saanichnews.com

On Sept. 5, your headline story, “Students struggle with housing market”, was of particular interest to me. I have been offering student rooms for a very long time – 30 years in Vancouver and 10 in Victoria. I enjoy having students and do my best to offer value and quality.

Of special interest to me in my current location, was an omission of a major part of the problem in Victoria. Transit. We live on a direct route to UVic along McKenzie Avenue. However, there is no consistent, reliable bus. Yes students can go into town and transfer or walk to Tillicum Mall, again catching a lengthy bus ride to campus.

If the transit system in Victoria was more comprehensive, affordable and user-friendly (and I am referring to scheduling and routing, not the drivers, who are exceptional), the opportunity for housing by students would not be restricted to areas close the the university. I am quite sure there would be more housing availability in a more wide spread community.

Sharon Bool

Victoria

Previous story
Letter: First-past-the-post supporters desperate to block electoral reform in BC
Next story
Authorities should avoid harsh response to new homeless camp in Saanich

Just Posted

Province now allowing tent city campers to stay at Goldstream Park

Contrary to earlier reports, Ministry of Environment says there is no hard deadline for campers to leave, park open to public

Saanich offers land for housing for the homeless

Unclear many units of supportive housing the province will build in Saanich

MISSING: 26-year old Victoria man Gregory Partington

Partington was last see on September 19

B.C. seniors use antipsychotics more than any other province

One out of four residents is receiving antipsychotics without a supporting diagnosis

Rain and high winds to hit Vancouver Island this afternoon

Thursday and Friday to see downpour of 20 to 50mm and high winds on Vancouver Island

Watch out for Pavement Patty: Drivers warned outside B.C. elementary school

New survey reveals unsafe school zones during 2018 back-to-school week

Former VP of lululemon joins B.C. cannabis cultivation facility

Kerry Biggs will be the Chief Financial Officer of True Leaf, in Lumby

Could cannabis help keep people in B.C. on treatment for opioid addiction?

People on opioid agonist treatment face lower risks of overdosing, BC Centre on Substance Use says

New trails coming to Matthews Point Regional Park

Capital Regional District announced its 15-year plan for the park

Around the BCHL – Trail Smoke Eater grad to captain NCAA Michigan Tech Huskies

Around the BCHL is a regular look at the BCHL and goings-on throughout the junior A world.

Thieves escape after man claims his wife is giving birth

RCMP searching for suspects in brazen daytime break in

Rural Canada Post carriers could see 25-per-cent pay hike: spokesman

An arbitrator has released a ruling in a long-standing pay equity dispute at Canada Post

7th day of searching for missing plane between Edmonton and Chilliwack

Search efforts are concentrated along the Highway 5 corridor between Valemount and Kamloops

Freeland brings optimism back to NAFTA talks

NAFTA talks resume in Washington

Most Read