LETTER: Transit trashers are out of touch

Having relocated to the Peninsula in this decade and having experienced public transit globally, I scratch my head at the local transit bashers and those who feel they are entitled to a free ride.

As an active retiree, I use the 70/72, extensively and other routes, to Langford and Oak Bay frequently. I find BC Transit in the CRD is, for the most part, as good as and many times, better than, any I’ve used, anywhere.

Drivers and the customer service phone line, are very friendly, helpful and knowledgeable, although, I have noticed a slight increase in grumpy drivers over the past few months. Perhaps that is due to more new hires seeing it as a job rather than a pleasant position that, compared to elsewhere in the world, it really is.

Forget the YYJ whiners. There is a private enterprise shuttle that can take up any slack there.

Forget the free rides. The fare structure is extremely equitable, but sometimes it rubs a bit, knowing it costs the same $2.50 to travel from Sidney or Sooke to Swartz Bay. But hey, it’s still a good deal.

I think transit woes are a result of too long on the island, being accustomed to a pampered life and having a slower pace.

People, who work in Sidney and complain about the daily commute from Royal Oak, via any mode, are a perfect example of being out of touch.

Ron Baker

Sidney

