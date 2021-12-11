LETTER: Two sides to mayor’s legacy

Re: The letter, Mayor Young’s vision for Langford has paid off. There is little doubt that Mayor Young put Langford on the map. It would have been nice to have seen him do it with class and respect.

How he treated Coun. Blackwell recently as well as cutting off and not allowing residents to speak during presentations only shows how little he actually cares about anyone’s opinions other than his own.

Sadly his “legacy” will also be known for belittling residents, city staff and councilors.

Nicole Schultz

Langford