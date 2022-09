How much taxpayer money is being spent on the Union of B.C. Municipalities’ luxury resort convention in Whistler, with its anti-human fantasizing?

Why not hold the convention in Nanaimo or Courtenay or Campbell River? Kamloops, Nelson, Prince George, Smithers, Fort St. John?

Will it get serious about proper funding of police to protect you against initiation of force?

Six weeks until toss ‘em time.

Keith Sketchley

Saanich