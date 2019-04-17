LETTER: Vaccinations prevent later ailments

I have been hearing impaired since I was about eight years old. I can only think that it was due to the measles I contracted at about that age.

At 50 years old, I could not hear the birds chirping in my garden.

A hearing disability is a lifelong sentence of social rejection, isolation and frustration. My best friend was vision impaired from the measles virus, returning to school with thick glasses.

I am sure that there are no parents who would wish this on their babies. Parents today are conscious of the value of good nutrition, schools, music and sports.

Give your child the best life has to offer – get them vaccinated.

Gail Mackay

Oak Bay