LETTER: Veterans deserve more respect from our leaders

I commemorated the D-Day invasion of Europe, and watching film footage and interviews taken from survivors of this horrific event in history.

READ ALSO: D-Day: An effort like none before or after

The present day leaders were there, honouring these brave warriors, and that was great to see.

READ ALSO: D-Day a seminal turning point in the history of the Second World War

Then on the news it showed these brave warriors living on the street, treated like vermin.

I was outraged. These people who we owe our very existence to being treated like this. Our government spends millions of dollars on all sorts of programs, some essential and some utter rubbish.

READ ALSO: Premier joins B.C. veterans to mark 75th anniversary of D-Day

Our prime minister spends a lot of time apologizing to everyone around the world, but not a word to our mistreated veterans. Well, for one, I personally apologize for the way you have been treated and give grateful thanks for your service in protecting Canada. Every veteran should be treated with the highest honour and given the best.

When they return home from overseas conflict, their welcome should be at least the same as a successful hockey player, not totally ignored.

These veterans suffer from post-traumatic syndrome and lack of support from the government, some with the loss of limbs or even worse, and should not have to argue with the Veterans Affairs office to obtain any respect.

Wake up Ottawa and start treating these brave warriors with the respect they deserve.

Paul Collins

Langford

Previous story
LETTER: Duplexes could lead to strata evictions

Just Posted

Saanich worker’s death in 2017 lands employer $7,900 fine

WorkSafeBC details penalty, the second of three fines for fall protection violations

Concerns on the rise over six-storey building proposed for Langford

Developer acquiring properties adjacent to proposed Goldstream Avenue development

Greater Victoria internet safety company warns public about spike in catfishing, sextortion scams

Young males being targeted through social media, scammers demanding money

Saanich to review ruling on Victoria plastic bag ban

B.C. Court of Appeal has ruled against City of Victoria bylaw

BC Ferries service contract included added funds for fare affordability, added routes

Province commits $32.5 million more in annual funding

VIDEO: Students review use of purple dye at frosh events after Health Canada warning

Products that contain gentian violet were linked to an increased risk of cancer

Update: Canada post responds after Vernon woman’s Red Dress movement interrupts mail delivery

Wendy Chambers received a note that said the red dress hanging in her door was impeding Canada Post delivery

POLL: Should there be more incentives for people to purchase electric bicycles?

Drivers who hand over the keys to their old gas-guzzler to get… Continue reading

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of July 9

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Emma Banner’s off-centre style woodwork on display at Sooke Fine Arts Show

Art show runs from July 26 to Aug. 5

B.C. family sees financial and emotional toll in childhood cancer treatment

Mother of three-year-old Ella discovered EI only allows for 35 weeks despite two years of chemo

Ex-BCTF president asks judge to dismiss anti-SOGI trustee’s defamation suit

First test of what’s known as anti-SLAPP legislation in B.C.

Albino sturgeon with freakishly large nostrils reeled in from Fraser River

Same large sturgeon was caught and tagged in same spot near Yale two years ago

Masked suspects spend an hour drilling unsuccessfully into bank wall in Nanaimo

Nanaimo RCMP seek tips on July 2 incident at north-end Scotiabank

Most Read