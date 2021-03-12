LETTER: Victoria council has overseen deterioration of Beacon Hill Park

What once was a calming respite from the surrounding city, a place of beauty and quiet reflection for both visitors and citizens, has become under thoughtless city leadership, a cultural disgrace.

The current state of Beacon Hill Park is an insult to all those who first envisioned such such a grand urban oasis, to all those who laboured though the centuries to maintain its beauty and convalescent environ, and to all those Victorians who finance it. We have lost this once lovely safe city solitude. The now headless statue of Queen Elizabeth II is but another manifestation of the deterioration of once lovely Beacon Hill Park under its mayor and council.

John Fry

Victoria