LETTER: Victoria council sours taste for amalgamation

If there has ever been a deterrent to amalgamation it has to be the current Victoria council. I don’t know how these people got elected again, but what a bad joke on Victoria.

READ ALSO: Councillor calls amalgamation with Victoria a ‘horrible idea’ for Saanich taxpayers

The arrogance, narrow mindedness, and bullheadedness of them over and over is unbelievable. The only one with any common sense is Geoff Young.

READ ALSO: Victoria councillor faces criticism over suggestion to bill military for Remembrance Day

The latest Remembrance Day finances fiasco started by Ben Isitt really tops it off, especially after he initiated a $10,000 allowance for their lunches at their meetings.

READ ALSO: Victoria council to fund Remembrance Day ceremony; offers apologies to veterans

I know personally I would never vote for any amalgamation that involved any of Victoria council members.

Larry Zilinsky

Saanich

