LETTER: Victoria council sours taste for amalgamation

If there has ever been a deterrent to amalgamation it has to be the current Victoria council. I don’t know how these people got elected again, but what a bad joke on Victoria.
The arrogance, narrow mindedness, and bullheadedness of them over and over is unbelievable. The only one with any common sense is Geoff Young.
The latest Remembrance Day finances fiasco started by Ben Isitt really tops it off, especially after he initiated a $10,000 allowance for their lunches at their meetings.
I know personally I would never vote for any amalgamation that involved any of Victoria council members.
Larry Zilinsky
Saanich