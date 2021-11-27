Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.

LETTER: Victoria council’s priorities out of whack

Victoria’s mayor and council continue to blow through tax funds in a reckless manner. For example, they can find room in the budget to buy a cement ping pong table that nobody uses, to give a tax-free window for a private luxury condominium building in Victoria, and to continue building bicycle lanes on narrow streets in the James Bay area. And yet they continue to balk at providing proper increased funding for the police that will provide a safe and secure city.

The current administration has never had the interests of the people of Victoria at heart. They continue to pursue their own agenda with little or no regard for what the people really need or want. These people have to be replaced. With the exception of the last councillor recently elected, the rest have been in too long and have to go — the sooner, the better.

Henry Fox

Victoria

