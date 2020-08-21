LETTER: Volunteer firefighter comes to the rescue

I am writing to express my sincere thanks to Capt. Ben Patterson of Otter Point Volunteer Fire Department who instantly assisted my husband Jonathan and I on Aug. 14, when I slipped, fell and fractured my foot on the side of the road while walking our dogs, on our first kid-free date night since COVID.

As soon as Ben realized there was an emergency he immediately pulled over, without hesitation, gloved up and swiftly took control of a spiralling situation with an absolute calm and approachable demeanour.

The professionalism and humility shown by him was second to none and we will always be grateful for his help in assessing my injuries, packing and wrapping my wound and helping Jay get me into a vehicle so I could seek medical attention.

Being military first aid trained myself, I was able to keep relatively calm, and avoid shock by controlling my breathing, but I was still unable to move or properly communicate. I am so grateful he was driving by at that exact moment.

Thank you so much.

Charleyne Oulton

Sooke

