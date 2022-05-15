Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.

LETTER: World headed for climate catastrophe

It is rather plain to see that few of us amongst the public or the political and financial elite care enough about the future of humanity on the planet to make the moves that will keep the planet below 1.5 C warmer than our baseline, and what is considered able to be managed to prevent a great catastrophe.

Why? The chase for seats in Parliament is all that counts for most of the blinkered politicians and their parties. “Service” to the public cannot be very high on their to-do lists, otherwise they would do their climate homework and warn the populace of the dangers that await, and take action, regardless of the risks of the lazy-minded and selfish not wanting to hear hard truths.

The business classes are so focused on making a buck however they can, few will sacrifice many pennies to promote mitigation or reduce pollution. And besides, when disaster strikes, they make more money with short-term adaptations, and will until it collapses the economy.

And what about those of us who supposedly call the shots in our nominal democracy? Have we given up hope or feel powerless and unconnected to each other, and therefore the levers of power? Are we too busy preparing ourselves to be entertained or entertain and impress our social circle to seek perfection for our children’s preparation for a world that will shortly change all the rules for success, survival on a planet of climate chaos?

Maybe we have concluded that we just aren’t smart enough or kind enough to deserve to avoid mass suffering, culling, or even extinction.

Glynne Evans

Saanich

