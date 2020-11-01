LETTER: Yearning for Sidney of yesteryear

In reference to Margaret Jestico comments in her letter ‘Development stripping away Sidney’s character’, I couldn’t agree more. She has written exactly what I have been feeling for some time now.

The development in Sidney has taken away the small seaside town atmosphere. I also arrived here in the ‘60s with young children and thought what a wonderful place to raise my kids. Small and quaint, it held so much appeal.

However, now we find traffic jams like we have never seen before. The other day it took three left turn lights to turn down 7th Street. I find it hard to believe the city councillors who approve this building boom can think it makes our city beautiful. It is a shame on a grand scale.

Lois Allen

Sidney