LETTER: Youth make progressive decisions

I am appalled by the results of a recent news poll saying 63 per cent of respondents do not support the usage of SOGI resources in schools.

As a teenager I am surrounded by LGBT people and to us there’s no problem.

To be clear, SOGI stands for Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity. SOGI resources do not mean manipulation or conversion of students. It means providing a supportive environment for students to discover their romantic and gender preferences in a safe and meaningful way.

It’s better to have unbiased, knowledgeable professionals providing this than parents, who could make things difficult for their children. It’s their right to come out when they’re ready to.

These results and many other reader letters say something very clear about these papers’ reader demographic. Do we want people saying teens don’t deserve such resources? Do we want people saying students are being taught to spread far-left views? Do we want people saying climate change isn’t the most important thing happening?

No. We make progressive decisions ourselves. The youth want justice, they go get it.

Finn Kreischer

Victoria

