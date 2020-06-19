LETTERS: Alcohol in Saanich parks is a bad idea

According to the Saanich News, “Saanich council considers alcohol in parks.”

If council wants broken glass, litter and bad behavior in Saanich parks, go ahead.

People who have a few drinks get louder, get closer (not social distancing), get drunk and have no regard for other people. Some people argue drinking in parks happens “responsibly” in parks in Europe. It was never a good thing 60 years ago when I grew up there, nor is it now. (I have travelled there since.)

Maybe as “responsible” as never paying attention to the speed limit on Cordova Bay Road, or doing only a “rolling stop” at stop signs, assuming they are recommendations for other drivers only? Alcohol in Saanich Parks is a bad idea.

Bernd Ziruss

Saanich