LETTERS: Article shows importance of world’s oceans

Shalu Mehta’s article “Advocates encourage residents to explore ocean connections is very timely and most informative for World Oceans Week.

Her report reminds me of the Commonwealth Blue Charter: Shared Values, Shared Oceans that was declared in 2018. It is a “Commonwealth Commitment to Work Together to Protect and Manage our Ocean.”

Canada has made a commitment to champion one of nine action groups. Canada will be exploring the power of harnessing recent advances in ocean observation techniques and technology, and, coupled with practical approaches, providing the environmental intelligence needed to support decision making for the sustainable management of the ocean.

The Blue Charter is a very compatible campaign commitment to the contributions of Ocean Optimism, Ocean Bridge, and Ocean Wise Conservation Association. Working together in collaboration, the majority of species that occupy, and those that rely upon, the waters of the ocean, will benefit greatly for the next generation and all future generations.

David Spence

Brentwood Bay