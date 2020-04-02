LETTERS: Bailing out the oil and gas sector is a mistake

I am writing about the current Liberal government in Ottawa and their plans to bail out the oil and gas sector. I believe that this is a terrible mistake for several reasons:

The workers need the support to transition to other industries, not the corporations’ bottom lines. The corporations are responsible for their own bottom lines, not we the taxpayers.

Climate change is real and they are contributing to the problem. Bailing this sector out will be a lost opportunity for the renewable energy industry that will replace it.

Our health care workers, small business owners and employees need all the help they can get.

Eric Diller

Sidney

