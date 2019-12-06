LETTERS: Be wary of adding more bike lanes

Do you hear that sound?

That’s the sound of Victoria business shuttering their doors for good because residents of Oak Bay will no longer bother trying to drive downtown after mayor and council are done with destroying Richardson Street, which just happens to connect with McNeil Avenue behind the Tweed Curtain.

Richardson Street/McNeil Avenue is basically a straight shot to the Oak Bay Beach Hotel from Cook Street Village.

Adding bike lanes, removing parking, and making Richardson Street both slow and dangerous to navigate for drivers is lunacy.

Trevor Amon

Victoria