Re: Author of car-shaming notes gives explanation for actions

When news broke of the mysterious “car-shaming notes” left on the windshields of SUVs and trucks in Oak Bay, my first thought was “bravo!” It’s wonderful that David Schwab has done something to draw attention to an important issue that all of us need to think about — how can we improve our personal behaviours and do our share to help fight climate change?

Alyse Frampton

Oak Bay