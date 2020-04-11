LETTERS: Calls on Employment Insurance not getting through

Has anyone been able to contact the government?

I am writing this letter as a concerned citizen who is currently trying to navigate the employment insurance waters of Service Canada during these times.

I have been calling the contact number upwards of 400 times per day in hopes of having my EI claim approved so I can eat and pay for rent.

The number goes immediately to dial tone, and if you are lucky enough to get through to the automated system to enter your SIN number and access code, you are quickly hung up on due to high call volumes.

I am writing this letter because I see nothing but discussion after discussion regarding economic benefits, and simply don’t understand how they plan to roll this out given a regular EI claim cannot be processed.

I understand that the government workers need to stay home as well, but closing all Service Canada offices and having a phone number that doesn’t work is not a reassuring sign during these times.

Thomas Grant

Victoria

