LETTERS: Colwood council ignores public’s wishes

A survey was completed that overwhelmingly resulted in citizens stating that they wanted the Lagoon Road open.

Coun. Gordy Logan brought forward a motion to keep the road closed until September. This motion was approved by Couns. Cynthia Day, Michael Baxter and Stewart Parkinson. The reasoning they give us is they want to study different uses of the Lagoon Road. Is this a delay tactic to keep the road closed forever?

What upsets me the most is that they are ignoring the majority of citizens and their wishes for what appears to be their own personal agendas. They will refute this but their actions indicate otherwise.

Please call or email the above listed councillors to indicate that “they are there for us (the citizens of Colwood) and there to serve us, not for their personal agendas.

I would not like to see our mayor and council slide into the same behavior as Victoria city council wherein the citizens appear to mainly be ignored.

We deserve democracy.

Diane C. Read

Colwood