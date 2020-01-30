LETTERS: Cyclists pens a heads up for motorists

I am a daily commuter cyclist and I just wanted to pass on a couple things that car drivers might not be aware of.

The sound of an unexpected car horn right behind you when you are not encased in the sound insulation of a car is extremely loud and jarring. Even if you were honking out of politeness, the only message you actually convey is aggression and/or danger.

In low light conditions, with the glare of headlights, cyclists (and pedestrians) probably can’t actually see you gesturing at us through your windshields, even with top-notch bike lights.

Thanks, and I hope everyone is having a nice day.

Emily Goodman

Victoria