LETTERS: Defund Victoria council, not the police

I just saw the news where our councillor Ben Isitt once again makes another one of his ridiculous proposals in the defunding of the police in Victoria.

What are they going to be replaced with? Who are you going to call when you see a crime being committed?

There is no question that there might be problems with different police forces in Canada, but any incident should be investigated by a panel which is completely independent of the police force.

To completely do away with the police force is wrong, and we are fortunate to have a very professional and dedicated police force in Victoria.

What we should be defunding is the mayor and Ben Isitt.

Henry Fox

Victoria