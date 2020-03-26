LETTERS: Driver’s impatience put others at risk

Re: Victoria driver acquitted of speeding ticket on Malahat.

If you read the judge’s comments clearly he has a bias against law enforcement resulting in revenue to the province but he overlooked one small detail in making his judgement.

Modern cars have these appendages on both sides sticking out. They are called side view mirrors.

In addition there is usually one at the top centre of the windshield called a rear view mirror.

Perhaps the now acquitted driver should have at least been seen to have been driving without due care and attention. That can be charged as well.

I say this because from what your story relates, had he checked his mirrors and signalled before pulling out to pass lest he lose time behind the bus getting to the Westshore Parkway, he would have noted the truck and not placed himself, the passengers on the bus and the truck driver at risk.

People need to think about relativity. At 60 kph you cover 1 km per minute. At 80 kph you cover 1.33 km per minute.

The distance from South Shawinigan Lake Road to the Westshore Parkway is 24 km.

So at 60 km-h it is a 24 minute run. At 80 km-h it is 18 minutes. Is six minutes really that critical in one’s life.

This man was impatient and put others at risk in being so.

Alex Currie

North Saanich