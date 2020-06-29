(Black Press file photo)

LETTERS: Growing economy helps us all

I was shocked by the lack of common sense displayed in a recent letter to the editor where someone states that growing the economy is done at the cost of our citizens.

Can anyone explain to me what the cost is to our citizens if the economy grows? I always thought a growing economy means more profits for businesses to pay tax on, which the government can then spend on services for our citizens who work for a living as well as those who are unable to work, and even those who choose not to work.

Hans Voermann

Sidney

