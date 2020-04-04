LETTERS: Hand sanitizer is vital for surviving COVID-19

Hand washing and social distancing are only part of the solution to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The main way the virus is picked up is when we touch a surface or item that has been touched by an infected person, and then later touch our nose, mouth or eyes.

We should be required to use hand sanitizer before and after touching a surface or at least every five minutes when outside our homes.

It is tragically illogical to wash our hands before leaving home, stand two meters apart in line at the bank, grocery store or other essential public place, and then touch items, papers, door handles, railings, debit machines, etc. All those items and surfaces potentially carry the virus.

Sinks, soap and hot water are not readily available outside our homes. Staying two metres apart is ineffective if we are touching common surfaces or items.

Sanitizing our hands before and after touching surfaces and items or at least every five minutes should be an added requirement. Address the shortage, supply and distribution of hand sanitizer and augment the messaging.

Hans Anderssen

Victoria

Most Read