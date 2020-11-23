LETTERS: Keep up the good work

Re: U.S. election chaos puts democracy in doubt (Our View, Nov. 19)

Congratulations on writing such a good Our View article in yesterday’s Sooke News Mirror. I especially liked reading the final paragraph.

We are not perfect in Canada but thank goodness that we are much better than our neighbours to the south when it comes to practising democracy.

Keep up the excellent work and editorials, which I always read.

Christopher M. Hyde

Sooke



