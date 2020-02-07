LETTERS: Keeping out of the royal media circus

I just wanted to say well done for not buying into the Meghan and Harry media circus.

I am a UK citizen, living in the UK. I am also a retired journalist. I am not a royal nut. There are plenty of us this side of the pond who are utterly sick of the UK tabloid press’ obsession with the Royals, particularly Meghan and Harry.

It’s all about selling newspapers which seem to think they have to heap detritus on their front pages to up sales. This at the total cost of lives and reputations.

It is sick, and I am thoroughly ashamed of that segment of my profession. I don’t blame Meghan and Harry for escaping to your beautiful island, your kind and stunning country.

Let them stay there in peace. I think it is time for good and experienced journalists to expose the paparazzi – hunt them down, stalk them, unearth their private lives and tell us all who they are. See how they like it.

Penelope Wilson

United Kingdom