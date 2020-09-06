LETTERS: Lagoon a gift of natural beauty

I just returned from the Esquimalt Lagoon. I go there at least once a week and just love it since the road has closed. Every time I go I am so grateful for the number and variety of birds that have come back since the road closure.

Although I don’t often buy food from the trucks, I have once or twice and think it has been a terrific addition. I deeply appreciate that I notice people are generally very good about putting their trash from the trucks in the bins provided.

I understand the frustration for the residents who use that road. I felt the same way when they closed Spencer Road and it made my commute a bit longer, but I got used to it and don’t even think about the extra few minutes it takes now.

In the case of the lagoon, I think the benefits far outweigh the bad. Especially since the West Shore is being ravaged by developers to a heartbreaking degree. We have so few places with untouched natural beauty that I truly love the beauty of the lagoon more than ever. Thank you Colwood. And thank you again for leaving those incredible sculptures done by Brother Paul. What a gift.

Barbara MacDonald

Langford