(Black Press Media files)

LETTERS: Monarchy is not the answer

A recent letter to the editor suggested that monarchy would be an improvement on our current political system.

In a monarchy, an open letter calling for the replacement of the country’s political system would likely result in swift punishment for both author and publisher. In a democracy, the opinion can be disseminated, discussed, and, I hope, dismissed.

Our elected leaders do not rule us. We hire them. If we are uncomfortable with the results, we should consider changing the way we interact with politics. We should consider changing the qualities we look for in politicians. We should consider that everyone else’s deeply held beliefs are deeply held for a reason, and that being receptive to good-faith criticism is not losing: it is democracy.

In a democracy, we rule ourselves. If our politics do not meet our standards, the onus is on us to change. A benevolent dictator has never existed. Absolute power corrupts absolutely. Moreover, a monarch would not solve our fundamental problem: we disagree with one another and are losing the capacity to discuss it civilly.

Have an honest political conversation with someone you love and disagree with. Be open to changing your mind. Listen for what they are trying to express, for the human drivers behind their ideas: hope, fear, excitement, convenience. Democracy requires more than votes. It requires an open-minded, engaged, cooperative citizenry.

The answer is not monarchy, it is decency.

Jacob Berg

Victoria

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Local Flavour: Growing Together launches Seedlings for Saanich Seniors giveaway

Just Posted

North Saanich artist brightens pandemic with whimsical signs

Artist Anna Trelford decorates her fence with signs that riff on COVID-19 pandemic

Man who bound, murdered Langford teen still a risk to public: parole board

Kimberly Proctor’s killer is still ‘mismanaging emotions,’ has had ‘temper tantrums’

Traffic redirected after crash on McKenzie Avenue

Saanich Police responded to Thursday evening collision

Tour de Victoria postpones 10th annual ride to 2021

Ride that draws more than 3,000 cyclists to Greater Victoria was set for August

Saanich cops impound motorcycles after clocking drivers at double the speed limit

One driver had learner’s permit, both fined $483

Mission prison COVID-19 outbreak ends, 9 new cases in B.C.

New positive test at Port Coquitlam care home

POLL: Do you agree with the provincial government’s decision to increase the minimum wage?

B.C.’s lowest-paid workers will be getting a few more dollars to try… Continue reading

VIDEO: Humpback whales put on quite a show

The ‘playful’ pod lingered by a Campbell River tour operator’s boat for quite some time

Getting hitched at historic B.C. gold rush town still on table during COVID-19 pandemic

Micro-weddings, online visits, offered at Barkerville Historic Town and Park

Stolen gargoyle returns to its perch on central Vancouver Island yard

Petey, a concrete gargoyle statue, was returned by Nanaimo RCMP after being found by city crew

Revelstoke woman finds welcoming letter on her Alberta-registered truck

There have been multiple reports online of vandalism to vehicles with Alberta licence plates

Spirit bear possibly spotted in West Kootenay

A local resident spotted the white-coloured bear while on an evening trail run near Castlegar on May 27

B.C. businesses ‘can’t shoulder burden’ of COVID-19 sick pay

Trudeau’s plan should be tied to federal emergency aid

B.C. teacher reprimanded for sharing homophobic and sexist memes, making racist comments

Klaus Hardy Breslauer was accused of making a laundry list of concerning decisions as a science teacher

Most Read