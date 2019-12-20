LETTERS: Oak Bay lags behind on commitment to bike lanes

Re: Oak Bay News, front page story on Dec. 4, Cyclists tire of part-time limit on Henderson Road bike lane.

A few years ago, a CRD survey of self-declared cycle commuters revealed that Oak Bay had the second highest per capita cycle commuting population in the region. Paradoxically – and recent improvements notwithstanding – Oak Bay continues to lag well behind its neighbours in providing safe cycling infrastructure to its residents and the regional network.

The University of Victoria, one of the busiest cycling destinations in the city, spans Oak Bay and Saanich. Saanich clearly gets what needs to be done – witness its considerable investment in bike lanes leading into the north end of the campus – including brand new, separated bike lanes along Finnerty between the Sinclair roundabout and Arbutus. On the Oak Bay side, there is no evidence that the municipality is so inclined as it continues to maintain the only bike lane in the region that rolls up at night.

Any discussion of expanded bike lanes inevitably rolls around to the requirements for residential street parking. Here, along north Henderson, one finds residences with some of the broadest and deepest driveways in Oak Bay. I recently counted five vehicles comfortably arrayed down a driveway on this stretch.

While I appreciate the mayor’s statement that this project has not yet fallen off Oak Bay’s priority list, it remains in the slow-tumble, spin cycle of things we have to get around to one day in Oak Bay with no sign of a project plan in sight. And yet the fix is simple – erase the time limitations on the dozen or so bike lane signs along both sides of north Henderson.

I doubt this would impose an onerous burden on Oak Bay’s resources but in case it does, I’m prepared to step up. In the spirit of the season and my sense of civic duty, I am willing to donate two cans of white spray paint to get the job done (and I won’t be seeking a gift-to-the-municipality tax receipt).

Making north Henderson a permanent bike lane would be easy to do and would signal an important commitment that Oak Bay is prepared to catch up where it is lagging in the regional bike lane network. Let’s get it out of the priority spin-cycle and just do it.

Stuart Culbertson

Victoria

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. VIEWS: Hunger does not end with the season

Just Posted

Collisions contribute to Greater Victoria traffic snarls heading into winter holidays

Smooth sailing at BC Ferries so far

Lights of Wonder holiday village opens in downtown Victoria tonight

The light village is set to open in Centennial Square at 4 p.m.

Victoria resident helps collect 100,000 pairs of socks for the homeless

Michael Bloomfield has worked on the Socks Project for 12 years

Appeal for Oak Bay father who killed daughters cites 11 errors during trial

Andrew Berry was sentenced to life in prison for the murders of Aubrey, 4, and Chloe, 6

It’s been one year since the ‘most destructive’ wind storm hit B.C.’s south coast

Environment Canada meteorologist predicts more storms like it in future

VIDEO: Oak Bay father who killed daughters eligible for parole after 22 years

Andrew Berry get life sentence for the murders of Aubrey, 4, and Chloe, 6, on Christmas Day 2017

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of Dec. 17

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Will you be travelling over the holidays?

Stockings hung by the fireplace, the smell of turkey wafting through the… Continue reading

OUTLOOK 2020: John Horgan on B.C. forests, union labour and ICBC

Premier’s year-end interview discusses NDP’s challenges

B.C. bear feeding crackdown finds hundreds of human offenders

Garbage cans, fruit trees, pet food can be fatal attractions

Curtis Sagmoen, found guilty of threatening sex worker, to be released for time served

Sagmoen’s time in custody credits him with more than three years served

Bylaw shuts down ‘Santa’s Village’ made by B.C. man for kids with autism

City cites wrong zoning and other problems, operator says proceeds went to autism school

B.C. doctor warns of inhaling non-medical nitrous oxide, or laughing gas, in recent case

A Richmond doctor says a 20-year-old woman came into his care suffering visual, auditory hallucinations

Middle-of-the-night ‘gun fight’ turns out to be four B.C. men in Nerf-gun battle

A neighbour called to report that several people were arguing and threatening to shoot each other

Most Read