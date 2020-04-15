LETTERS: Out-of-town visitors jeopardize community safety

Sitting here on Good Friday, I am heartily disgusted at the evidence of “out of town” travellers plying our roads, islands and ferries at Easter time.

What part of “stay at home” or “close-by to home” do these inconsiderate people not understand?

Not only are they sneering at the government and health officials’ requests but are clearly not understanding how community transmission from asymptomatic carriers can devastate small communities and deplete much-needed supply sources that small communities rely upon.

And these selfish travellers are not just from our province. Both Albertans and British Columbians have outright been urged to not to cross the border between the two provinces.

I am even more dismayed at our own townhouse complex where out-of-province travellers have appeared in the last few days to spend time in their part-time home here in Sidney.

They have driven all the way from Alberta to a complex of townhouses that, even though a 45+ complex, houses many of us well into our senior years. These people are nothing more than thoughtless and insensitive to what havoc they could possibly trigger here and to others throughout their journey to our small town.

Adam Kanczula

Sidney

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
LETTER: High density can be a benefit

Just Posted

Alberta firefighter gets surprise response after posting search for roommate in Greater Victoria

Trey Hale is moving from the Edmonton area to Sooke this summer

Saanich resident calls on District to clean up private party beach ‘before someone gets killed’

Chris White draws attention to a section of beach near Arbutus Cove covered in graffiti

Foot chase ends in arrest of a robbery suspect in Victoria

Incident took place Tuesday morning following report of a robbery with a knife

More than 20 open burns reported in rural Saanich since province-wide ban went into effect

Residents in rural Saanich unaware of the ban, firefighter says

Homeless will not be asked to take down tents during COVID-19 pandemic: Victoria Mayor

Mayor Helps pushes for provincial support to allocate indoor sheltering

B.C. records 44 new COVID-19 cases, three new deaths

Death was a man in his 60s who had been recovering at home in Interior Health

POLL: Should BC Ferries be limited to essential traffic only?

The COVID-19 pandemic is bringing fears of the virus being brought to… Continue reading

Trudeau announces pay top-up for essential workers, expands emergency benefit

People who make some income will be able to qualify

B.C. prepares to host regional COVID-19 ‘virtual town halls’

One in each health authority, hosted by local MLAs

Emergency doctors urged to avoid drugs used to ventilate COVID-19 patients

The association warned Canada’s shortage could become critical in weeks

VIDEO: Golden Eagle released in Kootenays after being saved from poisoning

The eagle was discovered in February near Nelson

B.C. doing better on COVID-19, Premier John Horgan says

Extends state of emergency, working on transit cash crisis

Isolation challenge produces celebrity, musician photos for Island photographer and daughter

David Bowie, David Rose, Ellen included in photo recreations.

Retail worker calls for an end to in-person lottery sales amidst COVID-19

‘They’re giving you the encouragement to go out daily and do your lottery’

Most Read