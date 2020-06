Send your letter to the editor via email to editor@langleyadvancetimes.com. Please included your first and last name, address, and phone number. (Black Press Media files)

I disagree with your view on paid sick leave in the May 28 edition of the Victoria News.

Who is going to pay for this additional sick leave. The employers are already faced with little or no revenue for the next period of time. Many of them will not able to reopen after this pandemic is over.

The left wing thinking that the business owner should continue to be burdened with increasing costs is unrealistic and unacceptable. The money is just not there.

Henry Fox

Victoria