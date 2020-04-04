LETTERS: People must learn to give and take from Earth

All humans were created only once.

Living in all eras, life was always about giving to the Earth and taking from the Earth.

The era of today created people who don’t understand how to live their lives with dignity. Many of them have chosen to take advantage of the givers, the people with dignity.

The takers have to learn how to “live their lives.” The secret of life is that life is not an illusion, and we are not living in a fantasy land.

Live your life – give to the Earth, and take from the Earth.

Stefan Mieczkowski

Victoria

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
LETTERS: Seniors left out of COVID-19 relief efforts

Just Posted

COVID-19: Saanich police respond to calls about skatepark gathering, group volleyball game

‘Some people are still not taking this seriously,’ officer says

VIDEO: Sooke teachers are ‘feeling good,’ show it off in song and dance for students

Edward Milne Community School staff rock out at end of planning week

Oak Bay driver flees on foot after collision on Beach Drive

Officers caught the driver shortly after

Saanich mayor receives his foster bees through pollinator rental program

‘I feel like I’m an adoptive father,’ Fred Haynes says of his rented mason bee colony

Members of immunocompromised community seek more options to get groceries as online services are backlogged

One woman has decided to build a greenhouse to ensure she is able to access food throughout pandemic

VIDEO: How doctors in Canada will decide who lives and dies if pandemic worsens

Officials in several provinces have been developing guides so that doctors don’t feel alone

Full World COVID-19 update: National Guard collect ventilators in New York; Spain, Italy improve

Comprehensive coronavirus update with news from around the world.

Nanaimo’s Harmac mill works to fill doubled pulp order for medical masks and gowns

Mill’s president says extra cleaning in place and workers are social distancing

Two people fined after B.C. police spot online ads re-selling 5,000 surgical, N95 masks

Police confiscated the masks, being sold at inflated prices, and now working with Fraser Health

Unclear if Cowichan couple refusing to self-isolate will face penalty

No fines or charges have been laid to date, including Cowichan couple who won’t self isolate

POLL: Will you be able to make your rent or mortgage payment this month?

With the COVID-19 delivering a devastating blow to the global economy, and… Continue reading

COVID-19: Postponed surgeries will be done, B.C. health minister says

Contract with private surgical clinic to help clear backlog

Black Press Media ad sparks discussion about value of community newspapers

White Rock resident hopes front-page note shines light on revenue loss during COVID-19 crisis

Nanaimo man arrested after allegedly setting house fire

Firefighters arrived to find mobile home ablaze on Barnes Road in Cedar on Thursday

Most Read