LETTERS: Precious heirloom finds way home

I want to recognize the Central Saanich Police and the family living on Tanner Ridge (Bella Vista Drive) for the safe return of my white gold diamond pendant lost while walking in the area on June 14.

This piece of jewelry has significant monetary value but more importantly, is a family heirloom containing the diamond rings of my mother and grandmother.

Through the diligence of Const. Chad Vincent and his colleague who advertised the pendant on CSSPD social media site and the eagle eye of a two-and-a-half-year-old girl who was out walking with her family I now have my treasured pendant back.

There are so many good people living and working in this area. My profound gratitude.

Mary Horton

Cordova Bay

