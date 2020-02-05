(Black press file photo)

LETTERS: Rat poison also fatal to birds

As a 14-year volunteer with the BCSPCA/Wild ARC, I have retrieved many animals killed by rat poison. One of the saddest incidents was a large, beautiful barred owl found dead on my own property, beside a partially eaten rat. A necropsy on both determined the cause of death was due to rat poison.

The most disturbing recovery of all was a family of hawks from the Willows Beach area. All three had been killed by rat poison and their bodies thrown in a dumpster, along with miscellaneous garbage. Locals were understandably distressed; the hawks were well known in the park and considered an important part of the environment.

Birds of prey are integral to the ecosystem. It is crucial to protect them and their habitats as they are essential in helping control rodent populations.

Alternative Wildlife Solutions (www.alternativewildlifesolutions.com) are a local company offering humane remedies for dealing with wildlife conflict issues. They do not use rat poison and no animals are harmed or killed. If only all “pest control” companies in Greater Victoria could be mandated to follow their lead.

Kerri Ward

Oak Bay

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
LETTERS: Neighbour helps dig out from snow

Just Posted

Half of Victoria city councillors live outside of the municipality

Four councillors live in Esquimalt, Saanich rather than Victoria

Sooke rallies to show its support in the wake of tragic deaths

Fund raising efforts, scholarships and meal trains have all been launched

Saanich pedestrian taken to hospital after alleged assault by taxi driver

Police arrested the driver outside Tillicum Centre

Shamrocks legend ‘Whitey’ Severson dies at 91

Lacrosse legend was one half of ‘the Gold Dust Twins’

Police watchdog concludes VicPD officer not at fault in high-speed four-car collision

One man was seriously injured as a result of the Aug. 24 collision

VIDEO: Airbnb restricts young people from renting after slew of deadly house parties

People under 25 years old will be restricted from renting full houses, independent suites

POLL: What is the most frustrating intersection in Greater Victoria?

Getting around Greater Victoria can be frustrating on the best of days.… Continue reading

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Feb. 4

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Eleven years later, Chilliwack man still suffers from men’s hockey league hit

Already prone to concussions, Shielan Laing’s life was forever altered by a cross-check to the head.

PHOTOS: Driver performs risky maneuver to pass B.C. snowplows, sparking warning

The incident was spotted on Highway 19 in Campbell River

Not Guilty: Split Senate acquits Trump of impeachment

Only Mitt Romney of Utah, the party’s defeated 2012 presidential nominee, broke with the GOP

Two killed in head-on crash north of Barriere

Highway 5 closed in both directions

Fire rips through housing complex in Cowichan Valley

No injuries reported

Crosswinds hold up chartered flight taking Canadians from Wuhan

Ottawa says 373 people have asked for help to leave the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak

Most Read