LETTERS: Rat poison also fatal to birds

As a 14-year volunteer with the BCSPCA/Wild ARC, I have retrieved many animals killed by rat poison. One of the saddest incidents was a large, beautiful barred owl found dead on my own property, beside a partially eaten rat. A necropsy on both determined the cause of death was due to rat poison.

The most disturbing recovery of all was a family of hawks from the Willows Beach area. All three had been killed by rat poison and their bodies thrown in a dumpster, along with miscellaneous garbage. Locals were understandably distressed; the hawks were well known in the park and considered an important part of the environment.

Birds of prey are integral to the ecosystem. It is crucial to protect them and their habitats as they are essential in helping control rodent populations.

Alternative Wildlife Solutions (www.alternativewildlifesolutions.com) are a local company offering humane remedies for dealing with wildlife conflict issues. They do not use rat poison and no animals are harmed or killed. If only all “pest control” companies in Greater Victoria could be mandated to follow their lead.

Kerri Ward

Oak Bay