On the weekend it seems like I was taking my life in my hands as I passed the toilet paper section at both Save-on-Foods and Shoppers Drug Mart. It reminded me of Black Friday.

What am I missing here? Is toilet paper going to save your life?

What about canned and packaged food? The aisles were over stocked. So what if you run out of TP, you can always use a stick, a leaf or even pages from the old Eaton’s catalog!

Bill Jesse

Oak Bay