LETTERS: Saanich councillor’s comments show lack of compassion

It is really quite unbelievable that we elect councillors such as Zac de Vries with the thought that he, in the face of a catastrophic pandemic taking tens of thousands of lives and tens of millions of jobs around the world to date, would make such an outrageous comment that “a pandemic is not climate action.”

One has to wonder what kind of unsympathetic and uncompassionate world de Vries and his ilk live in. Does he not see, on an hourly basis, media reports on the absolute devastation being caused by this unseen enemy.

What a shame it is that we elect such individuals who we fervently hoped would support us all in a desperate time of need. Hopefully we will deal with such matters at the next election. What is “naïve and ridiculous” is the fact that we elected de Vries in the first place.

H.J. Rice

Saanich

