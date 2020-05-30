(Black press file photo)

LETTERS: Taking a global approach

I am thrilled with the announcement by the federal government of support to Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance. If there is something that we have learned from the COVID-19 crisis, it is the need to come up with global solutions to challenges such as pandemics.

Let’s face it, global health and economic impact are clearly connected. Now, more than ever, it is important to strengthen the organizations with existing infrastructure and concrete gameplans to reach the most remote and difficult places on our shrinking planet.

I am proud to hail from a country with a world vision. Perhaps while we wait with baited breath for the development of a COVID vaccine, we can develop a sense of empathy for people who still await vaccines for tuberculosis and polio. Anything is possible with political will. Let us leave no one behind.

Connie Lebeau

Victoria

