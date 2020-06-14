LETTERS: The time for change is now

I wish to congratulate the Saanich News for publishing the letter to the editor by Roan and Erickson. It is refreshing to see young folk sharing their concern, even their specific concerns, over their future.

It is also wonderful that they recognize that social change can take place when everybody wants it.

B.C. has done very well responding to the COVID-19 challenge, and thus demonstrated that we have the capacity for rapid change. Let us follow the youngsters’ lead and apply the same co-operation to revising our and their future prospects.

I write as a grandfather with high hopes for my grandchildren and their future.

But the time for change is now. “Atmospheric carbon dioxide levels have reached a three-million-year high, at 417.1 parts per million (ppm), despite the 17% drop in daily emissions brought about by the coronavirus lockdown,” according to annual measurements at the atmospheric research lab at Mauna Loa, Hawaii.

The time for change really is now.

Mikkel Schau

Saanich