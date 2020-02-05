LETTERS: Victoria Harbour and Gorge Waterway face a crisis

Re: Esquimalt explores creating portage beach for choppy Gorge waters. Just say no.

We are at a crisis in our Victoria Harbour and Gorge Waterway, fisheries return to the Colquitz and Craigflower creeks are at an all-time low, herring returns have diminished. Birds and wildlife are at a severe decline. Water quality has diminished, warmer waters sooner, higher turbidity. And the solution is to add more people in to the watershed, paddlers, boarders, rowers boats.

The circle route has been in place for generations, is one of the best paddles when tides permit, but those tides are only present in the daylight during winter months. During the summer, when this access point that is being sold as economic development, the tides are too low, the eelgrass which is in decline gets mangled, pulled and disturbed. People disturb the birds and foul.

There is no plan to manage the Gorge Watershed, with loss of habitat in the nearshore, and over 80 docks built with no science or permits.

Give your head a shake people, this is a national treasure and should be treated as such – a sanctuary in an urban city. Yet we treat the Gorge Watershed like a piece of crap to exploit and abuse.

Before Esquimalt goes any further an environmental impact study needs to be done for the entire watershed. We as a community spent millions of dollars and time restoring the Gorge Watershed and the decline is very noticeable.

Fix your underground infrastructure Esquimalt, stop bleeding sewage and containments into our marine environment. Spend the $17 million fixing your issues not causing more.

John R. Roe

Veins of Life Watershed Society

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Rickter Scale: Driving in the snow lane
Next story
LETTERS: Neighbour helps dig out from snow

Just Posted

Sooke rallies to show its support in the wake of tragic deaths

Fund raising efforts, scholarships and meal trains have all been launched

Genre-bending band takes centre stage at Highlands Coffee Music House

The Carolina Bluebirds perform at Caleb Pike House on Feb. 8 at 7:30 p.m.

Police watchdog concludes VicPD officer not at fault in high-speed four-car collision

One man was seriously injured as a result of the Aug. 24 collision

Victoria drops to 10th most romantic city in Canada

Fort MacMurray in Alberta takes top spot, according to Amazon

100 Greater Victoria kids on waitlist for Big Brothers and Big Sisters

The Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Victoria is in desparate need of more mentors

Airbnb restricts young people from renting properties after slew of deadly house parties

People under 25 years old will be restricted from renting full houses, indepedent suites

POLL: What is the most frustrating intersection in Greater Victoria?

Getting around Greater Victoria can be frustrating on the best of days.… Continue reading

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Feb. 4

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Fire rips through housing complex in Cowichan Valley

No injuries reported

Crosswinds hold up chartered flight taking Canadians from Wuhan

Ottawa says 373 people have asked for help to leave the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak

Wet’suwet’en man becomes only Indigenous gynecologic oncologist in Canada

Dr. Brent Jim is working toward improving cervical cancer screening rates for Indigenous women

Search and rescue waits for defined area for missing Island man

Friends and family raise funds for search to narrow down location of Courtenay’s Michael Gazetas

App for reporting poaching, trespassing gains steam in B.C. with 6,000 users

More than 6,000 users have downloaded it since it was introduced in 2016

British Columbians most worried about coronavirus’ hit on tourism industry, poll says

Insights West poll says B.C. residents concerned about economy, travel industry amid outbreak

Most Read